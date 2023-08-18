17 loggerhead turtles hatch in Ġnejna

17 loggerhead turtles hatched from the nesting site at Ġnejna, on Thursday.

Two days after the first hatchings were noticed, the nest was inspected by a qualified vet. A total of 48 eggs were found, 30 of which were unfertilised.

This is the second turtle nesting site of this season, after another 32 turtles hatched from another nest at Ramla l-Hamra, in Gozo last week.

The two nesting sites were identified when Nature Trust Malta (NTM-FEE) volunteers observed turtle crawls in the sand during routine early morning patrols. ERA immediately issued emergency conservation orders limiting certain activities at the two areas, to protect the nests.

“ERA would like to thank NTM-FEE and the volunteers engaged in this environmental work, for their commitment to the conservation of protected species in Malta and Gozo. This work is possible through the ongoing collaboration between ERA and this eNGO. ERA funds the organisation’s Wildlife Rescue Team and other efforts to rehabilitate injured or stranded protected species. Many volunteers dedicate long hours to support these invaluable actions,” ERA said.

ERA also thanked the public for their support and cooperation.

The authority encourages everyone to immediately report any observations of wildlife in distress to NTM-FEE on 9999 9505 or ERA on 22923500 or through its customer care system.

The loggerhead, scientifically known as Caretta caretta is a long-living, slowly maturing marine species that inhabits tropical to warm temperate areas.

This species is classified as globally endangered by the World Conservation Area (IUCN) and is also protected by various national and international legislation. Capturing, killing, taking, and trading these turtles, as well as the deliberate disturbance of these species, particularly during the period of breeding, rearing and migration, is prohibited and subject to legal action.