[WATCH] 32 loggerhead turtles hatch in Gozo

32 loggerhead turtles have hatched from the turtle nest in Ramla l-Ħamra, Gozo, with a success rate of 80%.

As per applicable procedure, 48 hours after the first hatchings were noticed last weekend, Nature Trust Malta volunteers and ERA officials dug out the nest under the surveillance of a qualified vet.

The vet confirmed that out of the 88 turtle eggs laid on 18th June, 32 hatched successfully. Out of the 88 eggs, 48 where not fertilized and 8 did not hatch successfully.

The turtle nest was first observed on 18th June, when volunteers identified signs of a turtle crawl during a morning patrol indicating a potential new turtle nest. Nature Trust and ERA confirmed the presence of a nesting chamber and measures were immediately taken to protect the area.

Earlier this month, as strong winds hit the area, volunteers built large sandbag walls around the nest, to protect it.

Two turtle nests have been reported in Maltese beaches this summer with the second nest being reported in Gnejna on 25 June. Last year, only one turtle nest was recorded at Ramla l-Ħamra but the nest was unsuccessful due to several factors, including inclement weather conditions.

The loggerhead turtle is a long-living, slowly maturing marine species that inhabits tropical to warm temperate areas.

The species is classified as globally endangered by the World Conservation Area (IUCN) and is also protected by various national and international legislation.

Capturing, killing, taking, and trading these turtles (including its hatchlings), as well as the deliberate disturbance of these species, particularly during the period of breeding, rearing and migration, is prohibited and subject to legal action.

ERA works with Nature Trust Malta and other organisations to ensure the protection of turtles and other marine life in Maltese waters. Since its establishment, ERA has been funding Nature Trust Malta to assure the adequate interventions for the rescue and care of injured wildlife.

The public can report injured wildlife by calling NTM-FEE Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Unit on on +356 9999 9505 or ERA on 22923500. For more information, follow ERA and the Wildlife Rescue Team Malta on Facebook and Instagram.