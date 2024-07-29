NGOs fume at new amendment allowing fireworks to be lit within 20 metres of protected areas

Eight environmental NGOs are calling for the immediate repeal of a recently approved law that green-lights the lighting of fireworks within 20 metres of protected areas.

In a decision earlier this month, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) approved amendments to the Environment Protection Act, permitting the lighting of fireworks within 20 metres of protected areas.

In a statement on Monday, the NGOs said that the law, spearheaded by the Ministry for the National Heritage, the Arts, and Local Government, effectively legalises a practice previously banned due to its environmental risks.

The new regulation allows fireworks to be set off within 20 metres of protected trees, provided "adequate measures" are taken. However, these measures are not clearly defined, creating ambiguity and a significant loophole that complicates enforcement, the NGOs note.

The amendment has drawn sharp criticism due to the recurring issue of tree destruction. Moreover, the lack of specified fines for offenders and the reliance on ERA for enforcement further exacerbate NGOs’ concerns.

“With ERA already struggling to enforce existing regulations and rarely penalising events where trees are damaged, including incidents involving fireworks, the new amendments to this legislation risk endangering even well-known wooded areas such as Buskett, where festivities are often held.”

The process by which Legal Notice 151 of 2024 was enacted has also raised eyebrows. Presented to Cabinet on July 2nd, the legislation was passed without public consultation.

“The absence of input from NGOs and the general public on this critical issue is alarming, particularly given the demonstrated public concern for tree conservation, as seen in past incidents such as the pruning and subsequent vandalism of trees in Mosta.”

In response, eight environmental NGOs, led by BirdLife Malta, are calling for the immediate repeal of the law and the initiation of a proper public consultation process.

The press release was signed by BirdLife Malta, Movement Graffitti, Malta Ranger Unit, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Friends of the Earth Malta, Nature Trust - FEE Malta, and the Ramblers’ Association of Malta.