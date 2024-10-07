Record turtle nesting season comes to an end

The 2024 turtle nesting season in Malta has officially come to a close with new records for conservation efforts, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and Nature Trust Malta (NTM) announced.

On Monday, ERA and NTM explained that despite the seventh and final nest not producing hatchlings due to natural factors, the season saw a total of eight confirmed nests, the highest ever recorded.

READ MORE: A record of turtle nests

This resulted in 594 eggs and 406 hatchlings, underscoring the success of ongoing conservation initiatives.

“Such high nesting numbers and successful nests are an ode to the hard work being carried out by ERA and other entities including NGOs such as Nature Trust Malta.”

They noted that the success of this nesting season provides encouragement for future efforts and highlights the importance of continued collaboration in turtle conservation.

The entities involved expressed their gratitude to the public for their cooperation and support throughout the season.