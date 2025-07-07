Man handed suspended sentence after harassing former partner, kicking her car

A man was handed a one-year prison-term, suspended for two years after pleading guilty to harassing his ex-partner on more than one occasion, threatening her, and causing voluntary damage to her vehicle.

The man, a 35-year-old from Żebbug, Malta, who works as a coordinator, was also charged with causing his ex-partner to fear that violence would be used against her.

Sources told MaltaToday the pair had gone their separate ways in May, with the defendant repeatedly sending her emails and bothering her.

It was moreover stated that the man had kicked the aforementioned car, causing it damage.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, handed a one-year prison-term, suspended for two years. The defendant was also handed a €1,000 fine and ordered to pay €300 by way of damages.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted.

The defendant was represented by defence lawyer Charlton Falzon Cascun.