Man admits to two armed robberies over the span of two days

A man has been given a three-year prison term after pleading guilty to two separate armed robberies.

Kenneth Ellul, a 50-year-old homeless man who is self-employed, appeared before the court on Monday, charged with two armed robberies and recidivism.

The first armed robbery was committed on 3 July at a shop in Paola. The following day, Ellul, armed with an iron bar, entered a different shop in Tarxien, where he stole cash and mobile top-up cards.

The validity of the arrest was not contested and the defendant pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court sentenced Ellul to a three-year effective prison term and also imposed a treatment order.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors Stephen Giulia, Lydon Zammit and Karen Cassar with the assistance of lawyer Giuliana Magro Conti from the Office of the Attorney General.

Legal aid lawyer Axl Camilleri appeared for the defendant.