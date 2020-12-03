Redundant Valley Road reservoir will become car park

A reservoir inside Valley Road will be turned into a 35-space car park in plans submitted by Infrastructure Malta.

The car park is intended at addressing growing parking needs in the area, generated by the increase in the number of offices and flats.

The footprint of the parking area has been kept within the boundaries of the existing 850sq.m reservoir, in order not to intrude into the existing green areas. No trees will be uprooted, and 13 new trees of the Ballut type will be planted.

The ministry told MaltaToday the reservoir had lost its purposes following the completion of the National Flood Relief Project. Originally, the open reservoir acted as a small retention soakaway basin for rainwater from Birkirkara into Valley Road and from the Santa Venera Tunnels leading into Tal-Qroqq.

“This is not the case anymore after the completion of the National Flood Relief Project which eliminated most of the flow of storm water that used to fall on this part of Valley Road and with the new projects being undertaken by Infrastructure Malta,” the transport ministry said.

The reservoir was also prone to fill up with sewage overflows, causing a health hazard apart from inconvenience to the nearby properties as it was becoming a breeding ground for mosquitos and other insects. “This has generated a number of complaints from people who live and work in the area and the Public Works Department is regularly being requested by the Sanitary Authorities to empty this reservoir from the stagnant water,” the ministry said.