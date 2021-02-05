menu

Labour MP’s Ta’ Cenc pool on garigue gets thumbs-down from watchdogs

Superintendence for Cultural Heritage and ERA object to plans by former minister Manuel Mallia to develop a pool on garigue land at Ta’ Cenc

jamesdebono
5 February 2021, 7:41am
by James Debono
The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage and the Environment and Resources Authority are objecting to plans by former minister and sitting Labour MP Manuel Mallia, to develop a pool on garigue land at Ta’ Cenc.

Villa Feigel, where the development is proposed, forms part of cluster of 11 villas constructed in the 1960s.

While the ERA has no major concerns for the extension of the villa within the boundaries of the already developed site, it expressed concern that the application is also proposing the construction of a swimming pool, hard landscaping and numerous paths in the undeveloped area east of the site, which is mainly characterized by garigue.

According to the environmental watchdog, the proposed pool and the other proposed interventions run counter to the policy, which precludes the development of pools on sites enjoying the highest level of protection. The area where the new pool is being proposed is scheduled as a Level 1 Area of Ecological Importance and Site of Scientific Importance.

The ERA recommended that the pool be relocated to a more sensible area where no garigue is present. Moreover the numerous paths being proposed should “be eliminated from the proposal”.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage also expressed concern about the proposed swimming pool and landscaped areas. “These interventions would lead to the formalization of the site and further negatively impact the perception of the Maltese cultural landscape. In view of the cultural heritage value of the landscape and the very specific context, the Superintendence objects to the formalisation of this area.”

James Debono is MaltaToday's chief reporter on environment, planning and land use issues, ...
