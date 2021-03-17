Fortina’s Captain Morgan wants entire Balluta area, NGOs raise alarm

The Captain Morgan ferry company, owned by the Fortina group, has requested a planning permit to occupy nearly the entire seashore on the left of Balluta bay for its catamaran service, denying the public access to the sea in that area, a joint statement by environmental NGOs and the St Julian’s Local Council has warned.

The coalition said that Fortina had disguised its true intentions by citing minor amendments to get the application approved.

“Fortina is seeking permission from the planning authority to cordon off nearly the whole sea-level platform in Balluta Bay by setting up a continuous railing.”

The coalition said that Fortina would have exclusive use of the platform for its catamaran operations. In this way, the public would be denied accessibility to one of the last strips along the bay, and consequently to the sea adjacent to it. “The organisations remind the authorities that the foreshore is historically public domain and that, therefore, it cannot be taken over by private speculative projects,” the coalition said.

The NGOs said Fortina wants to take up more public land and sea by “stealth” in yet another case of a piecemeal approach to development. It said the minor amendments procedure that Fortina is trying to use for its development allows the applicant to avoid the normal planning process and hence deprive the public of its right to object.

“The PA’s approval of Fortina’s catamaran in Balluta Bay was a shameful decision that is currently being appealed by several organisations and the St. Julian’s Local Council. The Zammit Tabonas are taking advantage of these difficult times, with many people locked inside their homes and struggling to cope with the pandemic, to continue expanding their occupied land and sea for occupation their own private profits. The greed of the few rages unabated.”

