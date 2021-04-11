Farmers market Ta’ Qali set to be covered

The Farmers market in Ta’ Qali, where consumers can buy fresh produce directly from producers, is set for a major upgrade, including a canopy covering the market stalls. The canopy will be made of a pre-cast concrete slab and will be supported by steel rods.

Plans submitted to the Planning Authority by the Infrastructure Ministry also foresee the construction of restroom facilities, a food kiosk, stores and parking facilities for visitors and farmers.

As proposed, the kiosk will have an outside catering area consisting of 20 tables. The project will also include parking spaces for more than 70 cars and 37 farmers’ lorries, two four-metre wide cycling tracks, a 2.2m wide jogging track and landscaping works including benches, water feature and various trees.

The project covers an area of 1,560sq.m and will include the conversion of two concrete-floored sites – totalling over 2,800sq.m of land – back to agricultural land.

In the past, permits had already been issued for the development of public amenities, pavement and a cycle track and the area is zoned for informal recreation in the Ta’ Qali Action Plan. The project has already been given the go ahead of the Environment and Resources Authority.