Planning Authority shoots down Fgura open space development

The Planning Authority has refused a zoning application by the Bilom Group to construct a new road linking Triq il-Pluviera to Triq L-Isponsun in Fgura, which would have paved the way for new residential development on a 4,535sq.m site, which is presently one of the few green lungs of the densely populated locality.

The land in question includes 28 citrus trees, 12 evergreen trees, three cypress trees, a fig tree and a large number of prickly pear trees.

The proposed road link meant to define the building alignment of future residential development would have also led to the demolition of a century-old farmhouse, which presently defines the area.

The area is also subject to a planning application that seeks to demolish the existing dwellings, and construct 209 basement garages, 23 maisonettes, 69 apartments and 17 penthouses. The application is still at screening stage and depended on the approval of the zoning application, which sets the building line.

Although slated for approval by the case officer, the proposal was met by firm objections by the local council in a meeting held in May where the decision was postponed.

The local council warned the Planning Authority that the proposal would increase building mass in an area known to be archeologically sensitive due to Punic tombs being discovered in the vicinity of the site in the 1940s.

Misgivings were also expressed by Planning Board chairman Vince Cassar.

In an attempt to address the council’s concerns the developers submitted new plans earmarking the proposed road as a “landscaped public pedestrian area” connected to an underground parking through a ramp.

The case officer still recommended approval of the latest plans on condition that future development on the site be determined by a single comprehensive application and that 20% of the new pedestrian road would be landscaped.

But the application was still refused in a meeting of the PA’s executive council.