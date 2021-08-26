Lidl gets planning permit for Żebbuġ supermarket

A new Lidl supermarket will be built in the outskirts of Żebbuġ after the planning board gave the green light on Thursday.

The decision was suspended last year after the board asked the applicant to address a number of issues, including a reduction of ODZ land take up.

The supermarket will replace the Cortis timber factory on the corner of the roundabout that has exits to Attard and Rabat. The factory was in a designated Area of Containment.

In its decision today, the planning board noted that all the issues raised were addressed by the applicant most notable the removal of the parking spaces proposed to be located parallel to the road. This area will now be landscaped with trees and shrubs. Grass block pavers covering an approximate area of 1,400sq.m will also be used.

Close to the entrance of the supermarket the applicant has added bicycle racks and car charging stations for visiting customers to opt for alternative means of transport.

The applicant has also committed to the full restoration of the Grade 1 windmill, known as il-Mitħna ta’ Srina, including the reconstruction of its blades.

The Board was also satisfied that the Traffic Impact Assessment got reviewed with all the necessary scientific studies including new traffic counts receiving the clearance of Transport Malta. Originally, the applicant had not carried out scientific studies on the traffic impact assessment.

Works will include the excavation for two basement levels to accommodate an underground car park and other mixed-use while a surface carpark and supermarket will be constructed at ground floor level.