Updated | PA board members recuse themselves ahead of decision to approve Manoel Island project

Several planning board members have recused themselves from hearing the Manoel Island development application on the basis that they had already voted on the project when it first came before the authority.

Planning Board Chairperson Vince Cassar, environment authority chair Victor Axiak, NGO representative Annick Bonello and board member Joseph Brincat withdrew from the meeting on Thursday morning.

They had already voted on a previous permit granted to MIDI for the development of Manoel Island. However, that permit was revoked by the Appeal’s tribunal. The four PA board members recused themselves citing a court sentence related to a permit issued to the DB group in Pembroke in 2018. The meeting will still proceed with seven members as the quorum required is six.

In the DB case, the court had ruled that “any declaration made by board members on how they will be voting casts a dark shadow on the impartiality and seriousness expected of PA board members”. The judgment stated that whenever board members express an opinion on a project they should “recuse” themselves from voting.

The Gzira local council also decided not to send any representative to the board meeting in view of the same judgment. The council had reached a guardianship agreement with MIDI, guaranteeing access to the foreshore of Manoel Island.

The issue had been raised in a previous meeting on 7 September after Flimkien Ghall-Ambjent Ahjar questioned the legality of the board composition.

The Planning board is meeting to determine a downscaled version of MIDI’s Manoel Island project, with apartments reduced from 499 to 300, and with no development on historical cemeteries found in the area.

The application now will increase open spaces within Manoel Island but also take up 450sq.m from the Gzira promenade to make way for a new 42m-diameter roundabout, leading to the new bridge.

The case officer is recommending approval, describing the project as an improvement over a permit issued in 2017, which was later revoked by the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal over a conflict of interest in the drafting of the environmental impact assessment.

Photomontages of the new development presented in August confirm the considerable impact the project will have on views from the Gzira promenade, from the Gzira garden and from a number of streets in Gzira.

The new masterplan totally omits any construction and development on the former cemetery sites, taking up significantly less floor area and committing more land to public open spaces.

This translates to a total footprint of circa 6% of the island for new buildings rather than the 12.6% as approved in the 2017 masterplan, with the case officer saying this achieves “a better balance between built-up and open spaces”.

Residential units will be reduced from 499 units to 300 units, while the commercial component will also be decreased, including the outright removal of all office space; the removal of land reclamation approved in the northern perimeter of the island; retention of the yacht yard as is and forfeiting 5,000sq.m handed over to MIDI for the relocation of the yacht yard.

Dredging works between the island and the mainland will also be decreased, reducing the removal of landmass from 5,250sq.m to 2,555sq.m, while the revised bridge will be high enough to allow small watercraft to pass under it.

The development incorporates the restoration and re-use of part of the existing bridge to become a belvedere point.

Flimkien Għall-Ambjent Aħjar is still opposing the development, claiming that the original outline permit for the development issued way back in 1999 has long expired and therefore cannot be amended. Although permits expire after five years, the PA has insisted on the validity of the permit because it was included in local plans approved in 2006.

MIDI contends that the outline permit should therefore be considered “as an integral part of planning policy and should not be considered to have any time limit”.

FAA is also objecting to the design of the new bridge which will take up a sizeable chunk of the Gżira promenade and will result in a huge roundabout right in the middle of the Gżira waterfront is what it considers an “outrage against the public open spaces”.

In their reply MIDI acknowledged that the development will lead to a loss of 450sq.m, amounting to 8% of the current area of the Gżira promenade, or 2.5% of the entire Strand promenade; but the project will “give back to the public” 175,000sq.m of public open spaces which currently can only be accessed with difficulty.