Portelli in Marsaskala: How PA brief paved way for Jerma project

The Gozitan property entrepreneur Joseph Portelli is rolling up his sleeves once again. In Marsaskala, the goalposts on the redevelopment of the former Jerma hotel site have changed again.

The local plan for the area, approved in 2006, once stated the site could only be developed for tourist accommodation. Now a development brief approved earlier on this year will allow just over half the site to be allocated to tourism, and a good chunk for residential development.

The change comes from an ambiguous policy in the same local plan which left a window open for the development of apartment blocks, by saying that residential and commercial uses may be considered under an approved development brief setting parameters for planning.

Indeed, back in 2008 the Montebello brothers of JPM Construction had presented their application for a hotel and apartments on site. They did not make much headway: the PA rules were made clear then to prime minister Lawrence Gonzi, that the Jerma could only be redeveloped into a hotel. JPM later faced a massive €40 million loan call-in that cooled down their ambitions.

But the Marsaskala local council has always consistently opposed the construction of apartments on the site, arguing that the only development to be allowed should be that of a hotel.

Following the election of a Labour government, an attempt was made by developer Charles Camilleri through the company he co-owned with lawyer Pierre Lofaro, to push for a high-rise development, as well as a breakwater and land reclamation on the site.

The applicants later withdrew the application.

But following reports in MaltaToday that developer Joseph Portelli was in the process of buying the site, a development brief was proposed in the last days of the Muscat administration, which foresaw a staggering 100,000sq.m of development, 40% of which would be reserved for apartments.

The residential component was later downscaled to 26,000sq.m in a second draft published after the election of Robert Abela as Prime Minister, which now foresaw a total development of 65,000sq.m.

As approved in February 2021, at an average floor space of 150sq.m for each residential unit, this will amount to about 150 new apartments. Effectively the brief increased the developable footprint of the Jerma from its present 8,700sq.m to 17,700sq.m, by extending development beyond the present hotel to a ‘podium’ set below street-level, with site coverage of 52%.

Of the total gross floor area, 26,000sq.m will be allocated for apartment blocks; 33,000sq.m for tourism and conference facilities including swimming pools, gyms and health clubs; and a remaining 6,000sq.m can be allocated to commercial development, namely 4,200sq.m for food and drink establishments, and 1,800sq.m for retail.

Buildings will not exceed 32m above the mean sea level, and limited to 9m above the St Thomas Tower. Considering that the street level is already 7.8m above sea level, this would result in an eight-storey development.

The blocks must include a central plaza, interspersed by landscaped public open spaces to reintroduce “a strong visual link between the historic tower and the sea”.

On Sunday, Joseph Portelli announced in an interview with The Times of Malta that he would be seeking to develop the area into a 500-room hotel, with 130 apartments and a public square in front of St. Thomas Tower.

Transport Malta has also recently issued a tender for the development of a yacht marina in Marsaskala.

Portelli denied that he was involved in the controversial Marsaskala marina proposal, but said that he agreed with the project and that it would contribute to the aesthetic and economy of the south of the island. In the same interview Portelli revealed that he meets politicians on regular basis, to “speed up the process” for his developments.

Timeline