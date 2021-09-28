Għargħur residents raise alarm over six-storey blocks next to parish church

Għargħur residents raised the alarm on Monday over four apartment blocks which are to rise to six storeys just 70m away from the locality’s parish church and right beside the Urban Conservation Area (UCA).

Along with the environmental NGO Flimkien Ghal Ambjent Ahjar (FAA), the residents gathered on Monday at the “contentious corner” where a decision on whether the project will go ahead will be decided on Wednesday by the Planning Authority.

FAA coordinator Astrid Vella said that the UCA demarcation raised many questions, as it weaves selectively in between plots instead of including the village core logically, which she said was a result of the corruption of the extension of development zones in 2006.

“This was further compounded by the raising of building heights following the DC 2015 regulations, which allow buildings in formerly three-storey areas to rise up to five storeys plus penthouse, which is ruining Malta’s towns and villages. So much so that if the application to be decided by the PA this Wednesday is approved, it will obliterate the sight of Għargħur church from the Madliena side,” Vella said.

Vella added that the five-storey benchmark was a height limitation at the Planning Authority’s discretion, not a divine right, even if there is a precedent in the area.

Residents complained that too much of Għargħur had already been ruined and that the rampant construction, dust and excavation noise had to stop.

Residents born in Għargħur said that increasing parking problems are causing friction that never existed before. In contrast, new residents felt cheated that they chose to live in Għargħur for its quiet village life and fresh air, but both were now being undermined by construction.

Residents also asked why the local council has not taken a stand in the interest of its residents, rather than supporting more and more construction undermining residents’ health and quality of life.