Zookeeper’s irregularities sprawl into new site without permit

The environmental watchdog has denounced illegal interventions on the Siggiewi zoo Arka Ta’ Noe, carried out in a period during which owner Anton Cutajar was seeking regularisation.

The Environment and Resources Authority said new plans to regularise more illegalities in Cutajar’s zoo showed a greater sprawl of irregular works. A comparison between previous plans from 2019, and plans submitted in August, shows further intensification of interventions without a valid permit.

“These interventions have resulted in further take-up of undeveloped land and commitment of the site, and scattering of structures,” the ERA said.

Indeed the latest plans include new structures over and above those already identified in 2019, which Cutajar wants sanctioned. These include new enclosures, stores and stables over a 2,000sq.m plot of formerly agricultural land that had already been identified for the future expansion of the zoo.

The permit to sanction Cutajar’s illegally-built zoo over 10,000sq.m was approved by the PA board in 2017, despite the ERA’s prophetic warning that this “would result in foreseeable, future pressures for extensions”.

In 2019, Cutajar presented new plans to sanction a number of new structures: a 260sq.m “multi-purpose hall”, a souvenir kiosk, a 36-space car park, a farmhouse with a swimming pool, and a number of animal cages and enclosures. The farmhouse with a pool was built within the footprint of the permitted development in an area previously identified for restrooms, a manure clamp and a storeroom.

The ERA then had objected to the regularisation, noting the area with illegalities spanned 5,488sq.m, while a masterplan for future expansion – of which no details have yet been provided – wanted another 16,570sq.m of land.

The latest plans show that a part of this site identified for “future expansion” has now already been developed.

In December 2020, Anton Cutajar has launched a scathing attack on the newly-appointed animal welfare commissioner Alison Bezzina, claiming he would oust her from her political post if she makes a move against his zoo.

The Arka ta’ Noe owner was reacting to comments by Bezzina who stated that zoos were “not ideal” but that she would treat the situation as it stands and promote other forms of legislation. Cutajar later publicly apologised for his rant.