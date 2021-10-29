Major impact on Għadira views from Mellieħa hotel expansion

The redevelopment of the Mellieħa Bay Hotel and its substitution by a bulkier structure will have a “major impact” on views from the promenade at Triq Il-Marfa, l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa, the Torri L-Ahmar, and Dawret It-Tunnara. A “moderate to major” impact is also foreseen when the new development is viewed from the promontory near the Mellieħa church.

The Environmental Impact Assessment was carried out by ADI consultants, who were commissioned by the Mizzi Group, owners of the site, to assess the impact of the proposed development.

The new hotel will double its 7,000sq.m footprint to 13,500sq.m, with gross floor area growing from 26,000sq.m to 54,000sq.m as rooms grow from 313 to 421.

The hotel will turn into a “larger, bulkier development on the coast” as viewed from the beach, although a new colouring will keep within its surroundings compared to the stark white of the existing hotel.

As seen from the Mellieħa church’s promontory, “the increase in height and the increased density of development to the left is highly noticeable”, especially a boundary wall that will become particularly noticeable as it takes up almost half of the front of the site. From l-Aħrax, the hotel’s “bulkiness, increased height and additional buildings will make it more noticeable.”

The hotel has to expand in order to increase room sizes and amenities for a 5-star rating, relocating its external car park inside, and building over some 2,368sq.m of semi-natural land.

By extending further to the north, closer to the seabird colonies at l-Aħrax, the extensive façades will also require ambience lighting but must take into account light pollution effects. The impact of this could be uncertain “with a potential for minor to major significance”, the EIA says, proposing a lighting plan in line with guidelines from the LIFE Arċipelagu Garnija Project to reduce the impact on seabird colonies.

Battery and burial site

Studies on cultural heritage identified two unscheduled features of significant heritage within the site – the remains of a Knights-period battery, the Fedeau or Qassisu battery, previously believed to have been lost; and an unrecorded burial site.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage is still investigating the burial site to determine its heritage value.

Following the uncovering of these two heritage features, the developers immediately amended their plans to incorporate the remains of the battery in the landscaping design, where the feature will be exposed and showcased. The applicant’s intention to also to “showcase” the burial site, as directed by the SCH.

The burial forms part of a pattern of rock-cut burials on the southern side of the Aħrax peninsula, where a cluster of tombs can be found to the west of the Red Tower, whilst another tomb was recorded on the eastern side of l-Aħrax, known as tat-Tunnara.

As proposed the children’s playground that currently abuts the historical battery will be removed and replaced with terracing, and olive and oleander trees. This will serve to better expose the feature with new pathways, connecting it to the swimming pools area and the remainder of the landscaped grounds. It is also proposed to have strategically placed lighting to accentuate the feature.

The Mellieħa Bay Hotel was inaugurated in October 1969, at the time the largest hotel on the islands and catering for charter tourists to Malta. The hotel was designed by the British architect Raglan Squire.