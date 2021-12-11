ADPD objects to Palazzina Vincenti demolition, calls for highest protection level

ADPD the Green Party objected to the proposed development in Saint Julian’s, which would see the Palazzina Vincenti demolished and replaced by a 17-storey hotel and called for the highest protection level.

Chairperson of the party, Carmel Cacopardo said Palazzina Vincenti is considered as one of the prime examples of modern architecture in Malta.

“This building, constructed in 1948, is considered a masterpiece of architecture defined by pure geometric volumes. It is valued as one of the earliest examples of the highly-regarded use of reinforced concrete in private residential construction.”

He explained how Architect Gustavo Romeo Vincenti used his artistic skills and went beyond the limitations which traditional materials imposed.

“In spite of submissions to the Planning Authority and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage almost two years ago, both failed to take the necessary action for this villa to be protected so much so that now there’s an application for it to be demolished and for a 17-storey hotel to be built instead,” Cacopardo stated.

He added that athough Palazzina Vincenti may not be considered congruent to its modern-day surroundings, it remains a masterpiece “worth preserving for posterity”.

“The lack of action from the relevant authorities indicated that the site was ripe or development. Instead of rubber-stamping the destruction of Palazzina Vincenti, the Planning Authority should immediately grant it the highest level of protection.”

“In the meantime, an emergency conservation order should be issued.”

He argued that Malta’s architectural heritage is not only that which goes back centuries in time but that is has been created much closer in time to today. Cacopardo remarked that it not the first case where significant architecture from the last century was not given its due attention and was lost through carelessness.

“ADPD – The Green Party supports the Saint Julians Local Council, organizations and concerned citizens that have submitted their objections to this destruction. It is only as a result of the determination of all of us that we can adequately protect our heritage.”