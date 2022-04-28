16-storey Marsa tower axed down to six floors

Developers have revised plans for a 16-storey tower in Marsa which was set to visually dominate the Marsa junction near the abandoned match factory, and are now proposing a six-storey block.

The tower was first proposed in 2017 by property developer Neville Agius, a renowned antiquarian and philanthropist. The original project consisted of a high-rise block, showroom and cafeteria, with overlying office development, and a three-level underground car park for 136 cars.

The project’s visual impact study concluded that while the high-rise would generate “adverse visual and landscape impacts” given its low-lying surroundings, a proposed landscaped public space would have provided “an improved aesthetic appeal to the area”. And the “aesthetically appealing views of the Marsa Sports Complex and the Grand Harbour Area”, were considered an “important selling point” for office tenants.

Now the reduced-height development will see its footprint increase from 430sq.m to 900sq.m. So while the visual impact on Marsa surroundings will be reduced, the project will no longer include a landscaped ‘open space’ as originally proposed.

The Environment Resources Authority welcomed the downscaling of the project. “The reduction in height and floor area of the proposed development is considered positive from an environmental point of view, and more in line with the surrounding area.”

But the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage is still concerned by the impact of the six-storey building on the traditional properties on Triq Anton Cassar and called for a design which respects the “architectural rhythm, design and proportions of these streetscapes”.

The so-called Marsa Park Area, where the project is being proposed, was designated as a location for high-rise buildings that allow the “gradual regeneration of the area”.

So far the only high-rise project proposed was that proposed by Agius.

Corinthia applies to demolish matchbox factory

The Corinthia Group is also proposing another six-storey office block with a contemporary design, on the site of the old matchbox factory. The 2020 application is still at screening stage.

The project will include over 3,600sq.m of retail space on ground and first-floor levels, with offices on overlying floors, which include a penthouse level, and a three-storey basement parking.

Originally, in a first application in 2019, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage had called for the preservation of the façade of the matchbox factory, which is earmarked for demolition in the Corinthia plans.

The matchbox factory, which dates back to 1950, was left abandoned but the Superintendence recognises that it has a degree of architectural and historical value.