ERA reiterates objection to Gharghur home

The Environment and Resources Authority reiterated its objections to the redevelopment of an abandoned livestock farm outside development zones into a home for the elderly, despite minor changes to plans in the past months.

The 60-bed home on Sqaq l-Imnieqa in the countryside between Naxxar and Gharghur is being proposed by Labour councillor and minority leader Marlon Brincat, an owner of the installations company CE Group.

The farm earmarked for the new development is just 200m away from the Golden Care home, also approved outside development zones in 2017.

The ERA said latest plans show the proposal remained relatively the same, reiterating its concerns on its rural land uptake, the conversion to urban use and intensification of development outside building zones, and the “envisaged adverse effects on the visual amenity and character of the rural landscape”.

Curiously, despite the marked impact on the surrounding landscape confirmed in photomontage, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has found no reason to object to the project.

Noting the proximity of the proposed home to the protected Mitħna tal-Laqx, the SCH concluded that the information made available “does not indicate any evident threat to the cultural heritage”, adding that it had no objection as long as the project conforms to planning rules. The SCH made no reference to the unscheduled Semaphore Tower built by the British in the 19th century, located right behind the farm.

Transport Malta has asked for more information, including swept paths for the largest vehicles to access the site, and a block plan showing entry-exit manouvres for cars to enter the area, as well as a justification for a proposed right-turn prohibition on Triq San Gwann.

The Naxxar local council recently objected to the development, warning that the approval of the elderly home would have wider impacts, including “extensive remedial works” to the rural Sqaq l-Imnieqa to ensure safe access. “The question arises about the suitability of the site as an old people’s home, if there is the need for such extensive modifications to the road network to accommodate the development,” the council said.

The Għargħur council had objected to the project way back in 2017.

Marlon Brincat declared his involvement in the project to the Naxxar council from the early stages of the development and has not participated in council discussions on the project. Reacting to the council’s objection, Brincat affirmed his willingness to address these concerns. “As a developer I can assure you that we always give due consideration to all objections and concerns that are brought to our attention and, in so far as it is possible, we ensure to address them comprehensively.”