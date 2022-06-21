Simar reserve threatened by eight-storey development

An eight-storey block is threatening the bird sanctuary at Simar, located just 20 metres away from the site managed by BirdLife Malta.

If approved instead of the present garage, the apartments would rise 22m above street level on a T-shaped plot fronting Triq il-Pwales and Triq il-Ħaġra l-Wiefqa.

Although located within the development zone, the 19-unit project lies within an area designated as a Bird Sanctuary, which extends throughout the urban and rural areas of Xemxija Bay so as to protect both breeding and migratory avifauna seeking refuge there.

The Simar in St Paul’s Bay is a Natura 2000, Special Protection Area, Site of Community Interest, Site of Scientific Importance and Area of Ecological Importance – all planning designations for European environmental areas.

Sanctuary manager BirdLife is objecting to the development, reiterating previous calls to create a buffer zone around the reserve.

Birdlife warned that construction and the excavation of two parking levels, will result in noise, dust and vibrations just metres off the nature reserve. “This shall undoubtedly affect breeding birds but also migratory species seeking refuge at the reserve. Any materials flowing out of the construction site, whether air-borne or liquid risk ending up within the reserve as well and contaminate the waters therein,” BirdLife’s Head of Conservation Nicolas Barbara told MaltaToday.

When built up, the residential units including the rooftop areas shall reach high above any vegetation cover around the reserve.

“Therefore, there are further concerns from noise and light pollution again generated metres away from what should be a refuge to breeding and migratory birds. Such disturbance shall be of a permanent nature,” Barbara said.

Thousands of yearly vistors, many of them school-children, will be greeted by the high-rise building overshadowing a nature reserve if it gets the Planning Authority’s green light. “The development itself risks the area showcasing itself as an example of a nightmare of local policies versus nature protection.”

Birdlife is calling on the Environment and Resources Authority to protect the Simar site from any development impact on the Natura 2000 site’s habitats and ensure “appropriate buffering” between the urban area and the sensitive site.

It also called on the PA to revise the building policies in the area since they are counter-productive to the protection of the Natura 2000 site in question.

BirdLife said the PA should also request the developer to downsize the proposed development in a way which respects the natural and educational value of the area.

The organisation warned that the development would turn an area characterised by two-storey housing, into a site for higher buildings. Presently the area is still characterised by fields and low buildings.

While the local plan limits development to four floors and a penthouse, subsequent changes allowed the floors to be ‘translated’ in heights in metres, allowing developers to fit in more storeys.

Moviment Graffitti is also objecting the development, warning that approval would set a precedent for similar developments that will ruin the area.

Graffitti insists there is no need for nine levels of garages and apartments in such an area, and any development should be in line with the existing elevations and building styles.

But the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has not objected to the development, noting “the commitment of modern development and the compromised nature of the streetscape” in the area.