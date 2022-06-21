Smart City carpark sees 11-storey development proposal

An 11-storey, mixed-use block for a hotel and residential units is being proposed on a site presently used as a temporary car park for the Smart City project, directly overlooking the low-rise and picturesque seaside locality of Xgħajra.

The develoment will include both a hotel and a residential development of up to 128 units, covering a gross floor area of 37,000sq.m, split between 22,000sq.m for the hotel and 17,000sq.m for the apartments.

The two plots had been already identified for development in the original Smart City permit of 2009. But residential development was previously excluded on this site in the project’s original zoning for commercial development and a hotel.

A comparison of plans indicates an increase in height over 2009 limits, from 48-58m, to 60m above sea level.

The development is in close proximity to a proposed 13-storey, 161-unit development proposed by Jason Mifsud’s Elegant Homes. The two major developments will be separated by a new ring road, also proposed by Smart City, which is still being assessed by the PA.

Xgħajra presently has a population of less than 2,000 people.