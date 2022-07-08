Romeo Romano garden: Wasteserv proposes fully-fledged restaurant

The national waste agency Wasteserv is presenting a planning application to change the use of an old building known as ‘ir-Razzett’ in Santa Venera’s Romeo Romano gardens, into a fully blown restaurant with an open-air terrace, where even cooking will be allowed.

Wastserv falls under the remit of the environment and energy ministry of Miriam Dalli, but was previously under the remit of Aaron Farrugia when the former environment minister launched restoration works in the garden in 2021.

While the application foresees the restoration of the 371sq.m old building and a water cistern in a presently closed part of the garden, it will also introduce a new commercial activity in a garden known as an oasis of tranquility and contemplation in a highly urbanised context.

Indeed previous plans for a play area in a citrus grove near the proposed restaurant, approved through a fast-tracked procedure for state entities, was met by objections by people fearing the loss of the garden’s character.

The plans, announced by former environment minister Aaron Farrugia in 2021, were later revised and made more discreet following consultation with the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage. The 2021 plans had already referred to the restoration of a historic building, which is currently abandoned, to serve as a “kitchen garden” similar to the one in San Anton. A previous permit issued earlier in 2020 had already approved the building’s restoration but its use was limited to that of an educational facility.

The restaurant plans do not foresee any outside chairs and tables but include both an indoor private dining area as well as an open-air terrace for diners adorned by planters.

A veritable ‘secret garden’ in the middle of a densely populated area, the Romeo Romano Gardens date back to the 18th century and originally formed part of the garden complex of Casa Leoni in Santa Venera. In 1977, the back gardens were sectioned off and opened up to the public. Casa Leoni which presently hosts the Environment Ministry was built as a summer residence for Grand Master Manoel de Vilhena.