Developer seeks permit for residences instead of disused cow farm in Birgu

A new cul-de-sac is being proposed to make way for residential development in a disused cow farm next to the entrance of De La Salle College in Birgu.

The proposal by the developer of the site, known as Tal-Butar farm, was made in a zoning application requesting permission for the construction of residences.

The case officer is recommending approval of the application, which will then have to be followed by a full permit application.

The site, which has a floor area of around 3,400sq.m, is in Birgu’s Urban Conservation Area.

The developer is proposing buildings on 1,900sq.m, while 1,500sq.m of land will be retained as open space. The cul-de-sac will be predominantly pedestrian, except for access to emergency and refuse collection vehicles.

An underground parking facility will be comprehensively designed and constructed with a separate access from Triq Il-Kottonera.

The case officer’s recommendation is being made despite the absence of clear plans and photomontages of the proposed development, with the official saying that “the predominant height” of the new residential development will be determined during the assessment of a full development permission application for the construction of the eventual development on the same site.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had objected to the demolition of two residential buildings dating back to the 1960s and had expressed concern on the density of the proposed development in this historic site.

While noting the architect’s statement that the existing houses date to the mid-20th century, the cultural heritage watchdog remained unfavourable to their demolition since these buildings are built to traditional proportions and in a traditional style.

Moreover, current planning regulation include a presumption against the demolition of traditional structures within the UCA.

But the case officer disagreed noting that the two buildings contain no particular architectural features which cannot be easily replicated in the design of the eventual development. The existing cornices can be easily dismantled and conserved so that they can be integrated into the design of the eventual development, the case officer said.

With regards to the proposed intensity of development, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage drew attention to the cultural sensitivity of the area and reiterated its objection to the intensity of development as proposed, urging a revision and downscaling of the project.

In recommending approval of the zoning application, the directorate acknowledged public concerns on the need for more public open spaces but insisted that the main issue at this stage is whether the demolition of the two residential buildings is acceptable to make way for the proposed cul-de-sac, which would be providing more frontages for new dwellings along its perimeter.

The case officer also welcomed the introduction of a green band and private open space surrounding the site with the aim of creating an “adequate buffer” with the fortification and an adequate transition within the Urban Conservation Area.

The site covered by this Planning Control Application shall be subject to a comprehensive full development application eventually, which will include the site’s development phasing plan. Phase 1 will be the opening and formation of the cul-de-sac. The maintenance and upkeep of the cul-de-sac shall be the responsibility of the developer.