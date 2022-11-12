Balzan development will destroy trees, well and nymphaeum – council

Objectors to Joseph Portelli’s mega-development of the former Dolphin Centre in Balzan say two iconic, mature Ficus trees by the roadside pavement will not survive the building’s redevelopment.

In an appeal filed by architect Joanne Spiteri Staines on behalf of NGOs Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien Għall-Ambjent Aħjar, the local council and residents, it was said the existence of the trees was not even considered in plans for the project.

The Planning Authority approved the 88-unit complex, gym and nine shops instead of the abandoned Dolphin Centre in Balzan in September. The five-storey project was proposed by Portelli’s partner, Clifton Attard, with the sale of the apartments starting online even before the planning application was even presented.

The appellants now say the basement of the project will be excavated right up and beyond the pavement line, and this will result in “the destruction of half of the tree’s roots”.

Furthermore, the overlying floors will extend right up to the pavement resulting in the destruction of “half of the branches of the trees”, while taking away 154sq.m of foliage. The trees’ roots are presently not impacted by the existing building, whose basement is set back by 10m from the pavement. The objectors fear that the development will ultimately result in the “felling of the trees.”

The two large and robust trees stretch from the façade of the Dolphin Centre, across the entire width of Triq il-Kbira and have a diameter of 18m.

The local council and NGOs said in their appeal that the Environment and Resources Authority was not even consulted on the impact of the project on the tree.

Also absent was any reference to the existence of a historical wall and nymphaeum, which formed part of the grounds of the original Villa Birbal – illegally demolished in 1987. Drawings of the existing building submitted by the applicant do not even refer to the existence of these structures.

Also omitted from plans is the presence of a large well, also part of the gardens of the former Villa Birbal.

The objectors described the project as an exercise in “fitting as many residential units as possible” in a sensitive area next to Balzan’s Urban Conservation Area, and questioned whether the project is in line with various planning policies including those regulating heights.