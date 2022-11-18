Roxy Cinema: Five-storey development looms on Birkirkara garden

A new planning application foresees an increase in the height of a development directly overlooking the playing field in Gnien l-Istazzjon in Birkirkara from 14.5 meters to 17.5 meters by adding two more floors.

Despite the issue of the original permit in 2011 and a renewal in 2018, works on the project are still at an initial stage following the issue of a clearance for excavations issued in July. But Elbros owner Charles Ellul’s Portica Estates has now presented new plans to redisgn the project.

In this way the development which extends from the site of the former Roxy Cimema to the scheduled public garden will grow from three to five storeys.

The site which includes the Roxy cinema is now earmarked for 15 more apartments over and above the 12 units approved in 2011. Parking spaces have also trebled to 150 through the addition of one more basement level to the three approved in 2011.

The latest request by is to increase office spaces from 950sq.m to 1,140sq.m. A childcare centre approved in the previous applications . The art deco façade of the 1931 cinema will still be reatained.

The development, a 1,300sq.m site between the Birkirkara train station gardens and Fleur de Lys road, had originally been approved in 2012 and then renewed in 2018. Yet no construction has yet taken place since then, with the original permit set to expire by May 2023.

Built in 1931, the 800-seat Roxy was shuttered in 1968 before being reopened as a bar. But the Roxy Hall has been derelict for years and is now in a very poor state of repair. Over 60 objections were filed to the permit’s renewal in 2018, and to have the cinema fully preserved and restored.