Wartime bog could be Malta’s most ‘protected’ latrine

A British-era ‘latrine’ enjoying a low level of protection stands in the way of a proposed development enveloping Australia Hall, but the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has indicates that it may consider a relocation of the structure.

The latrine is included in the list of protected buildings on the site earmarked for the development of one of three blocks in unbuilt area around Australia Hall, in Pembroke.

The zoning application by the Fino group proposes the erection of three “mixed use” blocks, ranging between 13-16m, on a 3,870sq.m area that envelopes the historical Australia Hall. In planning jargon, mixed-use developments normally include a combination of residential, office and retail development.

But in its first reaction to the application the SCH has hinted that it “may consider the dismantling and relocation of this building, subject to an approved Works Method Statement”.

The latrine enjoys Grade 3 protection which is reserved for properties which may lack the historical importance or architectural values of Grade 1 and Grade 2 buildings, but still considered as worthy of preservation, due to their unique character. Moreover, the demolition of such buildings may be permitted but discouraged.

The Superintendence expressed “concern that the proposed blocks will dominate Australia Hall”. But instead of objecting to any development on area surrounding the hall, the Superintendence made a number of recommendations, like shifting the position of one of the blocks to the west and to eliminate part of another building, to minimise the impact on Australia Hall.

But the SCH is still awaiting photomontages indicating the impact of the proposed development on Australia Hall before taking a final position on the proposed development.

The latest plans by AH Developments, a company owned by the Fino Group, foresees development over some 12,000sq.m in total floor area, which includes the three massive blocks and the restoration of Australia Hall itself. Some 2,400sq.m of the total 6,331sq.m site will be retained as open public space.

Australia Hall is currently listed as a Grade 2 scheduled building, which precludes demolition but permits internal alterations. In this case the development will inevitably impact on the setting of the scheduled building.

The development is being proposed just 60m away from the approved Chinese embassy complex, which will also include 20 residential apartments. Two of the embassy blocks will rise to six floors. The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had warned that the development “is evidently one of very high intensity and visibility” which will have an “inevitable impact on the spatial and visual context of the surrounding scheduled buildings”.

Australia Hall was previously owned by the Labour Party but the land was transferred to A.H. Development for just €582,343 in 2014.

Australia Hall was built by the Australian Branch of the British Red Cross Society as an entertainment venue for wounded soldiers who were being treated in Malta during WWI. The hall could accommodate up to 2,000 people, and was used as a theatre. The building was subsequently used by the British forces and served as a cinema after 1921.