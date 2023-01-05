Superintendence clears the way for development of Kalkara’s green lung

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has cleared the development of 88 apartments on a green open space in Kalkara after it viewed photomontages presented by the developer.

The photomontages show minimal impact on the townscape and suggest the development over 6,200sq.m of green space will be harmonious with its surroundings.

It was the Superintendence which asked the applicant to submit photomontages after expressing concern that the project originally approved in 2012 could be in breach of SPED policies protecting urban townscapes.

But after analyzing the photomontages the SCH concluded that the proposed development does not have a direct impact on any known cultural heritage assets and does not have a negative impact on the urban environs and view of the Grand Harbour area.

However, since the site in question is located within an area of archaeological potential, the SCH has ordered that any works should be monitored by an archaeologist in line with terms of reference issued by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

Just a few weeks ago the SCH had expressed concern on the “very extensive nature of this development”, adding that its “intensity” will “inevitably condition the urban environment of the Urban Conservation Area of Kalkara, and will inevitable be visible from across the harbour, conditioning general views and vistas of Kalkara and the Grand Harbour.”

While the Superintendence acknowledged that this proposal is a renewal of an existing permit, the Superintendence drew attention to growing awareness of such impacts on the Urban Conservation Area. It is also noted that policies have evolved since 2012, and therefore the proposal must reflect the SPED policies for such a historical urban centre.

While the photomontages confirm that the development will not jar with the surrounding architecture, the project is being opposed by residents because of the loss of biodiversity and an urban green space.

In their objection presented by architect William Lewis residents have also expressed concern on possible flooding as a result of the loss of soil which presently absorbs storm water. The green lung also includes very old carob trees.

The land in question was controversially included in development zones in 2002 when a part of the valley was granted protection while another part was earmarked for development. Fino’s application was approved in 2012 despite opposition by the local council, and renewed through the full application process in 2017. This permit is set to expire in January 2023.

In 2017, the application was renewed with the condition that neighbouring properties are surveyed before commencement of works, since several safety issues were raised with regards to excavation works because of the alleged presence of wells, hallows, and caves in the area.

The condition will still stand if the permit is renewed. Moreover, the Planning Authority can also impose additional conditions.