Portelli partner development near Taż-Żejta watercourse in Gozo, revoked

The Planning Authority’s appeals tribunal (EPRT) has revoked the permit for a five-storey block overlooking the scenic Taż-Żejta valley in Rabat, Gozo, following an appeal by Din l-Art Ħelwa.

The 54-apartment block was proposed by Mark Agius, a business partner to construction magnate Joseph Portelli.

Originally the block was approved by the PA just 9m off a watercourse which serves as a recreational area for residents and their children. But the Environment and Planning Appeals Tribunal revoked that permit, asking the PA to reconsider the application through a new case officer report.

Significantly the tribunal has limited the development which can be approved in this area to three levels, one of which has to be receded by 4.25m, and ordered the PA to safeguard two rubble walls previously earmarked for demolition.

The site as it stands today is an unfinished building approved before the Planning Authority even existed, but a large part of land remains undeveloped and acts as a buffer zone between residences and the countryside.

The Gozo local plan actually limits development in the area to two floors, plus an additional three courses and receded floor, and even includes a clause allowing no other policy to override this stipulation.

Although the area was included in development zones in the infamous extension of boundaries of 2006, objectors contend that as proposed, the five-storey development is still in breach of the local plan and the design guidelines issued in 2015.

Notably, according to Policy GZ-EDGE-1, the massing and facades of the new development, which overlooks ODZ areas, should be designed “in such a manner as to respect the traditional edge of settlement skylines.”

Residents also warned that the development could exacerbate flooding problems in an area where the valley collects large amount of rainwater from Xaghra, Xewkija, Victoria and other nearby localities.