ERA raises alarm at proliferation of Fomm ir-Riħ structures

A brand new 15sq.m agricultural store is being proposed instead of a hunting structure in a pristine location at Fomm ir-Riħ in Bahrija, raising eyebrows at the environment authority.

The application also foresees the erection of a timber gate to block access to the 4,425sq.m property situated on the coastal cliffs overlooking Fomm ir-Riħ Bay.

The application refers to the existing structure earmarked for demolition as an “agricultural store”, but the claim is being disputed by both the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage and the Environment and Resources Authority who are both objecting to the new development.

The SCH which described the existing structure as “illegal” has noted that “the existing shanty structures are clearly not an agricultural store as they are being described in the application”.

The SCH also noted that no such structures existed on this site in 1968 as evidenced in the survey sheets from the time.

On its part ERA has described the existing structure as one apparently built for hunting and trapping purposes in view of a 1998 aerial photo indicating that the site was used for this purpose.

While welcoming the demolition of the makeshift structures, ERA is objecting to their replacement with a store, noting that this attempt to develop the site “is just one of the several applications for such developments in the immediate surroundings”.

And while acknowledging that “the impacts of each single individual development may be rather limited” ERA is concerned “about the cumulative impact of scattered structures, leading to the uptake of fresh land” in an area which has a “relatively unspoilt rural character, adding that “a proliferation of such structures would adversely affect its scenic beauty”.

The area where the store is being proposed is designated as an Area of Ecological Importance (AEI), an Area of High Landscape Value (AHLV) and forms part of the il-Qlejgha Area of Archaeological Importance (AAI).

Both applicant Edward Giordmaina and the site are registered with the Agriculture Directorate.

According to the rural policy approved in 2014 any agricultural structure built before 1978 is legal and can be demolished and replaced by a newer structure.

The policy has led to a proliferation of stores in the countryside. While many of these applications involved genuine farmers, stores are often used for recreational purposes.