Portelli group proposes demolition of listed Sliema building

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage is objecting to the proposed demolition of a protected townhouse in Triq il-Madonna tas-Sacro Cuor in Sliema to make way for an eight storey high block.

The property in question is a listed Grade 2 building which has significant architectural and historical value which is being proposed for demolition in an application presented by Excel Investments Limited, a company partly owned by construction magnate Joseph Portelli.

In an application presented by architect Maria Schembri Grima the construction group is proposing a maisonette at ground floor level, six apartments, and one penthouse at receded floor level.

The application proposes the reconstruction of the façade “according to the urban landscape”, with a traditional balcony still being retained in its design and a new door replacing a ground floor window.

According to prevailing policies “permission to demolish” Grade 2 buildings is “not normally given” and alterations to the interior are only allowed if “carried out sensitively and causing the least detriment to the character and architectural homogeneity of the building.”

The SCH warned that the development as currently proposed would result in the loss of a scheduled property of a significant cultural heritage value and thus is objectionable in principle.

Din l-Art Helwa is also objecting to the proposed development noting that the proposed building does not suit the “character and distinctness of this traditional streetscape”. DLH warned that the development will result in an inappropriate building height that is completely out of context with its surroundings.