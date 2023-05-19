Qormi council objects to development of historical garden

The Qormi local council is objecting to a planning application that has been presented to build a five-storey block in a historical private garden in Triq il-Wied in Qormi flagged by MaltaToday earlier this week.

The council is insisting that the development is in breach of planning policies protecting urban gardens and warned that a proposed car park will be excavated in a flood prone area which cannot take more development. Moreover, the garden has an important role in absorbing rain water. The council also contends that the development will change the setting of the adjacent 270-year-old town house.

The proposed development will rise on an 806sq.m plot of land in Triq il-Wied in Qormi, some 85m away from the St George parish church. The application foresees the construction of five shops at ground floor level, an office and 17 apartments and four penthouses over five floors and a height of 17.5m. The development will overlook a narrow two-meter-wide alley.

The private garden currently hosts 27 citrus trees, a fig tree and two olive trees. The application foresees the excavation of the garden to create 17 garages.

Back in 2009 the Heritage Advisory Committee, a panel which used to advice the PA on heritage issues had objected to a proposed residential development because “both the existing dwelling and its garden have a considerable environmental and architectural value.”

The application which also included an adjacent old dwelling, was later withdrawn.

Unlike the previous one the present application is limited to the garden and does not include the old dwelling.

The development is being proposed 15m from a Grade 1 listed building which includes ship graffiti dating back to the time of the Knights.