Heritage watchdog objects to hotel in listed Marsaxlokk property

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage is objecting to plans for a 40-room hotel just 33m away from the Our Lady of Pompeii parish church in Marsaxlokk.

Plans submitted by landowner Vincent Curmi do not envisage major changes to the 19th century façades of the three adjoining properties, all of which enjoy Grade 2 protection. The only exception is the proposed addition of a set-back floor.

But three private pools, a larger common pool, dining areas, and some rooms will protrude into the back garden.

In its first reaction to these plans the SCH has expressed concern on the extensive demolition being proposed within the three listed buildings, particularly of historic ceilings and a spiral staircase (garigor).

Furthermore, the Superintendence is objecting to development within the rear garden. The cultural heritage watchdog has also expressed its concern about the known presence of underground arched cisterns which are not shown on the submitted plans. The SCH has also objected to the addition of a set-back floor on top of the existing facade.

While shooting down the current proposal the SCH expressed its willingness to consider redevelopment plans which consider its feedback.

Heritage NGO Flimkien Ghal Ambjent Ahjar is also objecting to the plans particularly to excavations of pools in the rear garden, describing the garden as “an urban lung” which “is criitcal to the ecology of the area and health and wellbeing of the local residents”.

The NGO has also warned that this proposal will cause a nuisance to residents due to increased commercial activity and noise.