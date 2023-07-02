New bridge, roundabout to link Gzira promenade to Manoel Island

A case officer report is recommending the approval of a 22m diameter roundabout between the access to Manoel Island and the Gzira promenade.

The landscaped roundabout, with two carriageways, will permit uninterrupted traffic flow from Gzira to Sliema and vice versa and facilitate access to Manoel Island.

This proposed junction was a condition imposed by Transport Malta in the master plan for the Manoel Island project approved in 2021.

The new traffic infrastructure also foresees the removal of part of the existing central strip, the introduction of two carriageways, the widening of public pavements, six zebra crossings and a new bridge to connect Manoel Island to the mainland.\

The original bridge build in the 1930s which is deemed worthy of protection will be retained but a post-1975 extension to the same bridge will be dismantled. The part of the bridge which will be conserved would be used as a belvedere. The rest of the existing bridge would be demolished following the construction of the new connection thus retaining accessibility to the island throughout the ongoing works.

Works will be supervised by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage.

Apart from the removal of part of the existing central strip on Triq ix-Xatt the project will also require the removal of part of Gzira promenade, abutting the new proposed access to Manoel Island and the removal of an existing boatyard, together with its slipway and the widening of public pavements on both sides of Triq ix-Xatt and Manoel Island.

The project also includes a gateway piazza, which can accommodate six drop offs, together with a coach drop off and the construction of a new quayside.

The application does not involve any infrastructural works impacting on the site of the existing petrol station which the government wants to relocate into the adjacent public garden despite the local council’s opposition.

The Planning Board will be taking its decision on the new Manoel Island link junction on 3 August.

After approving a masterplan for the entire project in 2021, the PA still must issue the final full development permit for the construction of 323 apartments on Manoel Island, which will be mainly located in two clusters in the vicinity of the bridge and another further inland.