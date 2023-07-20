Paola’s village core under attack as Portelli’s partner proposes five-storey block

A five-storey high block consisting of a shop and 21 apartments is being proposed in Paola some 265m downhill from the Corradino Correctional Facility.

Part of the site where the development is being proposed is included in the locality’s urban conservation area.

It is situated on a corner site between Triq Valletta.

The existing façade along Triq Valletta characterised by a Maltese balcony is being retained in the plans.

The present building consists of a two-storey townhouse and lies in an area where the local plan sets a height limitation of three floors and a semi basement, which according to a policy approved in 2015 translates to a height of 17.5m.

But although the development rises to this stipulated height, the policy also makes it clear that development must not create blank party walls on adjacent buildings as is the case with this application and many others which have been approved in the past years.

The proposed 21 apartments are being proposed on a plot with an area of just 335sq.m.

But since the area is zoned as a Student Priority Area, the PA can approve smaller one bedroomed apartment. The apartments have an internal area ranging between 51sq.m and 66sq.m.

As proposed the development will only have six basement garages.

Residents in the area are concerned that the application will open the floodgates for development on surrounding townhouses which still characterise the locality.

They also pointed out that Triq Brittanja only has a width of around 6m.

They are also concerned by the increased density because of the designation of the area for students housing, thus increasing pressure on both parking and services like waste collection.

Similar concerns were expressed by residents when faced with a similar five storey development along Triq Bormla.

The development is being proposed by Silvan Mizzi, a business partner of construction mogul Joseph Portelli in a company called Trivium Projects.

The plans have been presented by Maria Schembri Grima, a former chairman of the Building Construction Authority who is regularly hired as an architect for projects proposed by Portelli and his business associates.