Plans for San Ġwann green open space submitted to the Planning Authority

Plans for the transformation of the San Ġwann’s main road into a green open space have been submitted to the Planning Authority, the environment minister announced on Wednesday.

Government agency Project Green is proposing to shift part of Ir-Rihan Avenue, the locality’s main road, and an adjacent car cark underground, to create a 7,200sq.m green open space for the community.

This new park will include an aquatic garden, a playground, an amphitheatre, a community gardening area and other recreational zones, surrounded by more than an additional 350 new trees.

The project will also improve the locality’s accessibility and sustainable mobility, removing the physical barrier imposed by this busy arterial road and introducing car-free pedestrian areas and cycle lanes. The new underground parking will double the current street-level parking area, to ensure increased accessibility.

In the presence of San Ġwann Mayor Trevor Fenech, Project Green presented the proposed project plans following months of community engagement, with consultation activities involving children, residents, elderly persons, the San Ġwann Local Council, local organisations and the area’s businesses, amongst other stakeholders.

Minister Miriam Dalli said that through this project the Government is empowering San Ġwann families to embrace the ecological transition.

“We are redefining our urban landscapes, creating a greener, more accessible, and recreational environment for current and future generations. We want a better, healthier and more sustainable lifestyles for our families, reintroducing nature in our urban landscape, with new green infrastructure that stimulates sustainable mobility and stronger communities,” she said.

Steve Ellul, CEO of Project Green, stated that “this open space will be a green lung less than a 10-minute walk from the homes of some 13,000 residents.

“We are working to provide a recreational space that is easily accessible, eliminating the need to use a car to reach an open space,” he said.

He continued that Project Green aims to create a vibrant green space that enriches the lives of the community, setting a shining example of sustainable urban development, which will be followed in other localities across the country.