Supermarket proposed in ODZ Marsaskala quarry

Retail Marketing Limited, the company that owns the Wellbee’s supermarket chain, is proposing a new supermarket in a long-disused quarry in Marsaskala.

The site is an ODZ area opposite the Marsaskala family park and 150m from a petrol station approved in 2018.

Plans submitted to the Planning Authority foresee the construction of a 1,520sq.m supermarket and a 520sq.m store at ground floor level within the disused quarry, a roof car park with 97 spaces and photovoltaic panels at roof level.

The company proposing the development has declared that it is not the owner of the site in question but has been authorised to carry out such proposed development through an agreement with the owner.

Ephraim Schembri of the Schembri Barbros group had declared owning the land in question in an application for a shopping mall presented on the same site in 2017. The same group also owns the nearby petrol station approved on 1,500sq.m of ODZ in 2018 and extended by a further 1,200 sq.m in 2022.

Back in 2017, Schembri had proposed a basement parking area, commercial outlets, a drive-thru takeaway, a restaurant, and offices on the site of the quarry. The application was later withdrawn following strong objections by residents.

Back then the Environment and Resources Authority had also objected to the proposed development. While acknowledging that the site of the disused quarry and its immediate surroundings do not appear to be environmentally sensitive, ERA insisted on the retention of the area as open space and its possible restoration into agricultural use in a way that can “improve the overall environmental quality of this rural area”.

ERA had also expressed its concern that the development would result in further commercial development along the urban fringe.

The PA is presently faced with three other applications for ODZ supermarkets; one along the Birkirkara bypass, another along the Mriehel bypass, and another instead of a construction plant in Tal-Balal San Gwann.