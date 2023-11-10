Buffer zone with Wied Znuber to be declared ODZ

Further addressing issues in Labour strongholds, in his budget speech on Tuesday, Abela also announced that changes will be made in Wied Żnuber, where the airstrip promised to aircraft enthusiasts will only proceed if it is made smaller.

“We will ensure that the buffer zone with the valley, currently on industrial land, will be declared Outside Development Zone (ODZ),” he added.

Abela acknowledged the public’s desire for more open spaces and reiterated statements he had made on previous occasions, promising that everyone will have an open space within a ten-minute walk from their homes.

He recalled the launch of Project Green and stated that the projects already undertaken by the new authority demonstrate the government’s commitment to the issue.

Abela announced that twice the number of projects already completed will be included in Budget 2024.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to motorsport enthusiasts and insisted a race track will be completed during this legislature.

The Prime Minister also explained a new reform in next year’s budget that oversees development, ensuring that it does not progress until any ongoing appeals are decided.

Speaking about a “brighter Malta and Gozo,” Abela recalled the government’s promise to make Gozo an island of villages.

Addressing the challenges of climate change, Abela stated that environmental projects are a top priority, especially in shaping the country’s future.

He explained how natural disasters during the past summer convinced everyone that the Mediterranean region will be one of the hardest-hit.

Abela stated that moving forward, the government will invest more in sustainable innovative technology, citing waste-to-energy as an example.