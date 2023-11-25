Five-storey development proposed along Mosta’s Wied il-Ghasel

A five-storey residential development involving the excavation of two garage levels is being proposed opposite Casa Arkati in Mosta.

The development consisting of a medical clinic and 19 overlying apartments will replace Villa Paramount and will overlook the protected Wied il-Ghasel valley.

The proposal also foresees the construction of a detached dwelling built over two floors on 87sq.m of land, on the grounds of the existing villa which are outside the development zone’s boundary.

Streetscape plans show the height of the proposed construction aligned to that of the opposite Case Arkati, with an additional penthouse level rising above it. But the development will be considerably higher than buildings on the same side of Constitution Avenue.

The application proposed by Jarom Limited foresees the demolition of the existing villa and its pool area, the construction of two basement levels for 37 lockup private garages, a medical clinic at basement and ground floor level, 16 apartments and three penthouses in the other levels. The application also foresees land scaped areas, a pool and a gym.

Wied il-Ghasel is designated as an Area of Ecological Importance. Part of the villa’s grounds lie in a buffer zone for the protected valley.