Public library takes Cicero’s cue: Book café and a reading garden proposed at Belt is-Sebh library

The public library has taken a cue from Roman statesman and orator Marcus Tullius Cicero by putting into practice his saying: “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.”

Plans have been submitted proposing a 585sq.m extension to the Floriana Central Public Library on an adjacent open space. This includes an additional building for a multi-purpose hall, additional common areas for the general public, and a reading garden with a book café.

Book cafés and reading gardens are common in public libraries worldwide. Their development is seen to foster a reading culture while promoting literacy, local culture, and contributing to the overall well-being of the community.

Contacted by MaltaToday, Cheryl Falzon, Malta’s National Librarian and CEO of Malta Libraries, explained that book cafés and reading gardens play a crucial role in fostering a culture of reading, social interaction, and relaxation.

They contribute to community development by providing a welcoming environment where people can engage with books and other reading materials, she said.

“These public spaces can also act as cultural hubs that celebrate literature, art, and intellectual discourse by hosting book clubs, workshops, educational programmes, and discussions, thus enriching the cultural fabric of the community,” Falzon added.

Moreover, book cafés and reading gardens create opportunities for social interaction where people can gather to discuss books, share ideas, and build connections.

“They can also provide a platform for local authors to showcase their work, and this not only supports the local literary community but also allows residents to connect with writers from their community,” Falzon said.

Another aspect of the project is the creation of a green space where people can read in a tranquil and peaceful setting, allowing them to unwind and relax. “The combination of nature and literature creates a serene atmosphere and contributes to stress reduction and mental well-being,” Falzon told MaltaToday.

The reading garden will also be designed with educational elements, such as informational signage, themed sections, and small libraries. This adds an educational aspect to the space, benefiting both children and adults alike.

The creation of a book café also provides an opportunity to combine a love of literature with a culinary experience by offering a menu of food and drinks inspired by literary works. And by creating dedicated areas for children within these spaces, the project will also play a role in promoting early literacy and a love for reading through storytelling sessions and interactive learning activities.

“This would also attract more families who are struggling to find alternative recreational spaces for their children away from severe environmental elements,” Falzon said, pointing out that reading gardens also contribute to environmental awareness by showcasing sustainable practices in landscaping and design.

Another planning application presented earlier on this year also foresees the restoration of the existing building.