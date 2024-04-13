Sandwiched Tower Road townhouse faces the axe

A planning application has been presented to demolish one of the last surviving old townhouses facing the Tower Road promenade in Sliema.

This house is presently sandwiched between the blank party walls of two massive 10-storey blocks which dwarf it.

With the surrounding area completely transformed in the past four decades, the additional floors are unlikely to stir any controversy.

But contrary to what has become a norm in similar applications involving townhouses in Sliema, the application does not even foresee the retention of the building’s elegant façade.

Internal photos submitted by the developer also indicate that the building includes interesting architectural features typical of early twentieth century buildings including arches and a spiral staircase.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage which in such cases normally calls for the retention of the façade and some of the internal features has still to submit its feedback on the application.

The application submitted by Karl Hyzler foresees the erection of garages at ground floor level, nine overlying apartments and a penthouse.

Hyzler declared that he does not own the townhouse but was authorised by its owners to apply.