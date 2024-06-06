Qrendi farmland earmarked for five-storey block

A planning application has been presented for the development of 48 apartments in a five-storey block instead of a dilapidated farmhouse and adjacent farmland in Qrendi.

The proposed development lies just 85m away from the Qrendi parish church and is opposite the Helen Keller resource centre.

The 1,858 sq.m plot lies between Triq il-Kurat Mizzi and Triq il-Konvoj, within the development zone, adjacent to the buffer zone for the Qrendi church and just outside the locality’s urban conservation area.

The local plan limits building heights in this area to three floors and a basement which is translated into a metric height of 16.3m in current policies. The area is still mostly characterised by two-storey buildings.

As presented, the application foresees the complete demolition of an existing “damaged residence” and construction of 48 residential units, including eight maisonettes and nine receded penthouse and 58 private car garages.

The application was presented by Darren Ciantar’s Ciantar Properties.