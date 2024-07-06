Superintendence objects to five-storey high Marsaxlokk guest house

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage is objecting to the development of a 27-room guesthouse next to the Labour Party club in Marsaxlokk.

As proposed the new guest house will replace a dilapidated, characteristic townhouse on Xatt is-Sajjieda with a five-storey guesthouse which will rise higher than most of the neighbouring properties.

As proposed the development will consist of a ground floor set to include a restaurant, three full floors, a receded fourth floor and a rooftop level set to include a pool and decking area and two ensuite rooms.

The new hotel is being proposed by Joseph Bondin who is also the architect of the project.

In its first reaction to the plans the SCH described the existing building as one of an “evident vernacular and historical character” which is located on the waterfront and Urban Conservation Area of Marsaxlokk.

The building is characterised by traditional architectural style and traditional materials and techniques.

The Superintendence also expressed concern on the intensity of the proposed development especially because of the considerable depth of the site and the proposed height within the locality’s Urban Conservation Area.

While stating that it is not favourable to this application the SCH is in communication with the architect of the project and is now awaiting an “appropriate amended proposal”.

Din l-Art Ħelwa is also objecting to the application and has expressed concern about the impact of the proposed building on this urban landscape.

“There is absolutely no justification for proposed increase in height of the property as the site lies within a UCA”. Moreover, the organisation warned that the development will result in the creation of blank party walls.