Proposed demolition of three banks sparks architectural debate

Recently published photomontages showing the visual impact of a new 11-storey hotel being proposed instead of the HSBC branch in St Julians have reignited the debate on whether its ‘modernist’ design, carrying the signature of eminent architect Richard England, deserves protection.

Plans to demolish the branch flagged by MaltaToday in January 2023 sparked protests by members of the architectural community who consider the building as a landmark of Maltese modernist architecture.

Edward Said, one of the most vociferous defenders of Malta’s modernist heritage is presently campaigning against the demolition of bank branches built in the same modernist style in St Julians, Mellieha and Msida, all three proposed for demolition in different planning applications.

In December 2022 the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had objected to the proposed demolition of the HSBC branch in St Julians, describing it as “a building of evident architectural value” and called for the integration of the original building in the design of the new proposal.

But in a twist the cultural heritage watchdog changed its position in October 2023 after Richard England himself declared in a letter to the Planning Authority, that he had always ‘felt uncomfortable with the way this building turned out and was not opposed to its demolition’.

While reiterating its stance that “the existing façade has a degree of architectural importance” the SCH added that in view of England’s position “the demolition of the façade may be considered.” But the heritage watchdog still called for a reduction in the height and scale of the proposed building in view of its proximity to Palazzo Spinola, a grade 1 listed building.

Din l-Art Helwa had also objected to the demolition of the building which is “reflective of the Modernist period with a facade which is indicative of regional modernism through its adaptation to the Maltese urbanscape” and is therefore a part of the architectural history of the Maltese islands.

But Graham Salt, co-owner of the property development company Berkeley Investments, had told BusinessNow.mt that the site’s “tiny” size (around 250sq.m) makes it difficult to retain the façade in any extensive redevelopment, such as the one proposed. “It is not very practical,” he said. He also dismissed the architectural value of the original buildings stating that it is “not much to look at” and had not even considered that the building had any value when he applied for the permit.

The HSBC branch in St Julians was put up for sale in 2019, after the bank announced its intention to close down eight branches by the end of the year. HSBC inherited all the branches that belonged to the state-owned Mid Med Bank when this was sold to the former for Lm80 million – or €185 million – in 1999.

How the new building will look

The photomontages taken from various angles presented by the developer confirm that the new building will dominate the immediate streetscape including views from the open space near Palazzo Spinola. Viewed from Spinola square the new building will complement another neighbouring hotel development (the Luxfair Spinola hotel) whose extension was approved in 2022, but which still has to be constructed. Architect Edward Said has described the proposed building as “a nondescript construction block, only metres away from the Grade 1 Palazzo Spinola”.

The architectural value of bank branches

This building was one of several former Mid Med Bank branches designed by Richard England in the 1970s. A heritage activist, Edward Said is objecting to the complete demolition of these modernist buildings and is calling for the integration of their facades into the new development projects.

While these branches were all designed in “an international modernist aesthetic”, they also included regionalist nuances harking to the Maltese vernacular, and fine paintings and sculptures by eminent artists of the time were often included in the interior fabric of these branches. “All of this was done in a well-mannered, business-like architecture, honest to its original use,” Said said.

“Surely the present architects can sensitively integrate the exterior of the present building in their proposal,” he said.

Said believes these buildings should be considered as urban landmarks, not unlike the cinemas of the 1950s. Whilst some of the branches have been demolished or modified unrecognisably, a few branches like the one in St Julians, Msida and St Paul’s Bay “certainly merit respectable preservation”, having been designed by “an internationally acclaimed Maltese architect.”

Said emphasised the architectural importance of these first-time ever nation-wide purpose-built banks which like the Parisian tollhouses by Claude Ledoux and the London tube stations by Charles Holden, were all designed differently in proportion to their locality back in the 60s and 70s. Furthermore, these buildings hold social value being important centres for the communities across Malta and Gozo

Other HSBC branches facing demolition

Other HSBC buildings facing demolition are its former branches in Msida and Mellieha. In the case of the Mellieha branch along Triq Gorg Borg Olivier which could make way for a new six-storey hotel proposed by Jarom Investments, the SCH recognised that the bank branch has “modernist sensibilities”.

But rather than expressing its own verdict the SCH has asked for an official statement in writing from Richard England, confirming whether he is the architect of the building and to state whether the building has any architectural merits and value.

The SCH is also objecting to the demolition of a neighbouring old townhouse which is also earmarked for demolition and is objecting to “the extensive massing and volume” of the project.

With regards to the demolition of the bank branch in Msida the SCH had no objections to the demolition of the bank branch which it declared having “no intrinsic value” to make way for an eight-storey high office block but expressed concern on the proposed development of a neighbouring old townhouse.

A permit for demolition of the St Paul’s Bay branch expired last year. Considered the finest of bank branches designed by Richard England, the building is worthy of inclusion in the list of scheduled buildings according to Said.