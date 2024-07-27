Office block set to dominate busy Marsa junction

The Planning Authority directorate is recommending the approval of a standalone six-storey office block in Marsa that replaces an original proposal for a 16-storey tower.

The proposed development is situated at the crossroads between Triq it-Tigrija, Triq Anton Cassar, Triq is-Salib tal-Marsa and Triq Belt il-Hazna.

The 1,142sq.m site is already partly excavated, and the project is set to include a show room and five overlying office floors. The site is situated close to the abandoned match factory where another commercial complex is being proposed by the Corinthia Group.

The six-storey building proposed by developer Neville Agius, a renowned antiquarian and philanthropist, will reach a height of 22m.

The project was originally proposed as a 16-storey pencil development over a smaller footprint, but plans were later scaled down to accommodate a bulkier six floor block which has little impact on long distance views.

As proposed, the new building will have a smaller footprint at ground floor and first floor level, becoming bulkier from the second floor onwards. The design is aimed at maximising the amount of partly roofed open space and to create a visual gap between the lower and upper part of the building.

The development has been subjected to extensive traffic studies which concluded that although the new trips generated by the project will be absorbed by the existing network, several safety issues have been identified.

The Traffic Impact Assessment concluded that that up to 35% of the 100,000 car trips passing along the strategic junction would already be passing near the site. Moreover, the 280 new daily trips generated by the project can be absorbed by the existing road network which is expected to perform adequately beyond 2029.

Yet the studies have shown that new development in the area raises road safety and accessibility issues. This is because at present, vehicles can enter the roads leading to the site from the Marsa-Hamrun Bypass, by taking one of two roads which pass either side of the site; one of which leads to a roundabout junction, and the other to a slip way connecting Triq it-Tigrija to Triq Simpson.

The report notes that many drivers neglect to follow the roundabout rules and assume they have right-of-way. This results in a hazardous situation for other users of the junction.

A second safety issue relates to the significant presence of pedestrians in the area. These include “foreign nationals dropped off or waiting for lifts to work”. This often leads to “haphazard or random crossings” by pedestrians. The problem is further compounded by the fact that the nearest bus stop is located further away along Triq Dicembru 13.

The study recommended further studies with the view of improving pedestrian crossing points and other facilities in the area.

In view of these issues a temporary traffic management system is being proposed to ensure safe access to the site.

The arrangement proposes a segregated service peripheral road or cul-de-sac along and within the eastern site frontage which is only accessible from the slip road between Triq it-Tigrija and Triq Simpson. Direct access to this link from the arterial road will no longer be possible with this arrangement. Instead, vehicles accessing the area from the arterial road will be guided towards the roundabout and then turn left towards Triq Simpson. This will also allow for convenient access to the site for drivers arriving from the east and south.

Although a Green Travel Plan has been submitted, the PA is insisting that this should be updated to include an implementation programme for a 30% reduction in trip generation.

And although the study suggests that 35% of trips generated by the project could be by bus, one major problem is that the nearest bus stops (on Triq Dicembru 13) are not currently safely accessible from this site, while a 10-minute walk is needed to reach the Triq Aldo Moro bus stops.

The Green Travel Plan itself states that crossing points can be greatly improved in the area, particularly those providing access to bus stops along Triq it-Tiġrija and Triq Aldo Moro.

Studies also show that although the complex will require 124 parking spaces, only 58 will be provided. This will be compensated by a €560,000 contribution to the PA’s Urban Improvement Fund. Moreover, the implementation of the Green Travel Plan is expected to result in a 30% reduction in traffic generation.