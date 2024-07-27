New visuals give a peek of new commercial hub in Burmarrad

Burmarrad Commercials has presented a set of visuals showing how a commercial complex proposed instead of the current car depot in Burmarrad will look from the countryside.

The proposed four-storey retail development will include a supermarket, offices, food outlets, a health centre and gym. Plans also foresee a 490-space, three-level underground car park.

Another computer-generated visual of how the project will look from the road was already published two years ago, with the latest renders published on Monday being presented to address concerns on the visual impact on the ODZ.

As proposed, the project will rise to 17.5m from the lowest street level along Triq Burmarrad. But on the rear side of the properties facing the rural area, the two top floors will be set back by 3m to ensure an adequate transition to the rural area.

The Burmarrad Commercials redevelopment which still must be approved by the Planning Authority will see an increase the gross floor area 7,362sq.m to 30,000sq.m thanks to the increase in height.

The group has relocated its car repair and rental depot to the Marsa industrial area.

The Burmarrad development was made possible by changes to the local plan proposed by the government in 2018, to turn a 20,000sq.m stretch along Burmarrad Road into a full-blown commercial area.

Burmarrad Road was previously zoned for storage, vehicle repairs and showrooms at a maximum one-storey height. The new zoning allows commercial development to rise to 17.5m.

The changes were approved by the Planning Authority in 2019, despite concerns that this would pave the way for the urbanisation of Burmarrad, which presently still blends in with its surrounding rural environment thanks to more stringent planning rules.

But the approval of a new petrol station on agricultural land, and the Kiabi discount store instead of a farmers’ winery right opposite Burmarrad Commercials, further accelerated the transformation of the rural village.

The Environment and Resources Authority has already given its go-ahead for the development since it will be limited to an area already committed. But ERA had requested more landscaping consisting of indigenous and fruit trees, particularly on the side overlooking the area outside development zones.