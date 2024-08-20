Larger area for tables and chairs proposed in MTA’s Mellieħa square plan

The Malta Tourism Authority has filed an application to organise tables and chairs in Misraħ il-Parrocca, Mellieha’s main square in the vicinity of the parish church.

The application also foresees “additional areas for tables and chairs “ in the same square.

In its application the MTA has presented two ‘block plans’: one showing the existing situation with four relatively small areas allocated for tables and chairs, and another showing the proposed plan which envisages a larger area taking up most of the parameter of the square, mostly at the expense of existing parking areas.

The application does not provide any details on the canopies and umbrellas which will be allowed and misleadingly refers to the area as being part of the development zone, omitting the fact that it is located in the Urban Conservation Area.

Residents who have contacted MaltaToday noted that the area earmarked for chairs and tables, including the area in front of the Imperial Band Club, is already occupied by chairs, tables and umbrellas, despite the absence of planning permits.

Reacting to the application, Moviment Graffitti, which some months ago had led protests against illegalities in another square in Mellieha, has expressed its concern that the planning system is being used to normalise illegalities in the area and to facilitate the regularisation of abuses.

“The new masterplan for the square will be legalising chairs and tables which are already abusively occupying the square…It seems that Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo has not understood what balance between community and business interests means and his priority remains business,” Ruth Mercieca, a spokesperson for Moviment Graffitti said.

Graffitti insisted that public squares should remain accessible spaces for the community and should not be allowed to degenerate into a “labyrinth of chairs and tables”

A group of Mellieħa residents is also objecting, claiming that the masterplan is misleading and incorrect, noting that the existing establishments “take up more space than shown in the same block plan with their external structures and furniture”. They also submitted photographic evidence showing the existing situation.

They claim that the masterplan does not respect the historical context within the environs of the Grade 1 scheduled Mellieħa parish church and an Urban Conservation Area. “The proposed outdoor catering areas will disrupt the visual unity of one of Mellieħa’s oldest structures, obstructing historical views and ruining the integrity of the iconic Parish square”.

Moreover, they also lament that the masterplan as presented does not give enough details on the design of the areas allocated for chairs and tables.

“The square is simply being seen as a lost opportunity instead of valuable public open space. It is injurious to the townscape and cultural heritage of Mellieha, obscures short and medium term views and prevents the public enjoyment of the square,” they said.

The policy regulating outside catering establishments states that in public squares where there is no clear definition between carriageways and pedestrian areas, the Authorities should only consider requests for extending the Outdoor Catering Areas if the extension consists of an easily accessible removable and reversible/demountable timber platform.

Moreover, in allowing Outdoor Catering Areas in such spaces, the authorities should “consider the free and unencumbered enjoyment of the area by the public as the primary material planning consideration”.

Consequently, the commercial use of such spaces can only be allowed if the Authorities are satisfied that the extent of the concession does not detract from the amenity of the location and its surroundings, and “provides added value to the overall quality of the public open space”.