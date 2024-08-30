Tax and customs complex planned for Beltissebħ

The government plans to redevelop the Beltissebħ area in Floriana into a modern office complex that will house the integrated offices for Malta’s taxation and customs departments.

The project will replace existing structures with a new two-storey building, three basement levels for parking, and a pedestrian-friendly environment, while preserving key historical elements.

The Ministry for Public Works and Planning and the finance ministry presented plans to redevelop a 4,650 sq.m area in Beltissebħ into a consolidated office block that will house the Tax and Customs Departments and its 600 employees.

The site earmarked for the new block includes six one-storey blocks, one of which is currently used as a storage shed and another is partly used as a canteen.

The buildings, which originally had a military use, date back to the early 20th century but were repurposed into government offices, storage sheds, and a staff canteen following Malta’s independence and the subsequent departure of British troops.

Presently, the site includes several office blocks, surface parking lots, minimal landscaping, and facilities under the Public Works Department’s responsibility.

The buildings provide a net office floor-space of approximately 1,885 sq.m and used by different entities, including the Chief Information Officer, the Real Estate Directorate, the Libya Office and the Continental Shelf Department.

The proposed redevelopment involves demolishing the existing structures and constructing a new two-storey building.

The development will replace most of the current surface parking spaces with a pedestrian-friendly environment. Additionally, parking spaces from it-Trunċiera Ta’ Tramuntana will be removed, and the area will be landscaped in line with existing guidelines, enhancing the site’s overall aesthetic and functionality. The new car park will include 300 spaces, representing an increase of 132 spaces compared to the current provision.

Demolition and excavation will result in approximately 54,000 cubic metres of waste and inert material, according to a project statement from ADI Consultants.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) raised no objections to demolishing certain structures, such as Block E, currently housing the Continental Shelf Department.

However, the SCH expressed concerns about the demolition of Blocks H, I, and J and recommended their preservation, or at least the documentation and reuse of their architectural elements in other developments.

A separate Cultural Heritage Study is being conducted to assess the site’s historical significance and guide the redevelopment process. A Transport Impact Assessment (TIA) will be conducted to evaluate the project’s impact on local transportation and infrastructure.

Additionally, there are concerns about the potential impact of excavation on the nearby Grade 1-listed battery It-Trunċiera Ta’ Tramuntana, a historical fortification that borders the site. Before proceeding with excavation, a detailed archaeological survey is being recommended to ensure that any buried features related to the fortifications are identified and preserved.