Labour-led Xewkija council unanimously votes against airfield

The Labour-led Xewkija Local Council has unanimously voted against the application for the development of an air strip within the limits of the locality.

“The Council believes that this project will be a nuisance for Xewkin residents and harmful to the environment including increased pollution and loud noises,” a statement issued on Friday read.

The Xewkija mayor is Simona Refalo daughter of Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo. She was elected mayor for first time in June.

Last month, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) gave the green light to the upgrading and extension of the existing airfield in Xewkija.

The application now only needs approval by the Planning Authority’s Planning Board.

The proposal calls for the extension of the existing runway, which is currently 174m long, to a total length of 445m including a safety area of 30m on each end of the airstrip. The envisaged upgrades are according to current international standards (ICAO and EASA).

The proposed airfield would enable the introduction of an inter-island service by small aircraft between Gozo and the Malta International Airport (MIA).

The plans also cater for a concrete-surfaced apron, three grass-reinforced aprons and perimeter retaining walls, shifting of security fence and new landscaping.

On Friday, the council said it demands the application be suspended in order to hold an open consultation meeting for all local residents with the aim of addressing their concerns and safeguarding their interests.