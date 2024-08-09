Gozo airfield gets ERA approval

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has given the green light to the upgrading and extension of the existing airfield in Xewkija, Gozo, our sister newspaper GozoToday revealed today.

The application now only needs approval by the Planning Authority’s Planning Board.

The proposal calls for the extension of the existing runway, which is currently 174m long, to a total length of 445m including a safety area of 30m on each end of the airstrip. The envisaged upgrades are according to current international standards (ICAO and EASA).

The proposed airfield would enable the introduction of an inter-island service by small aircraft between Gozo and the Malta International Airport (MIA).

The plans also cater for a concrete-surfaced apron, three grass-reinforced aprons and perimeter retaining walls, shifting of security fence and new landscaping.

In its report published on Thursday, ERA said that its Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) screening concludes that the impact of the development is unlikely to be significant enough to warrant an EIA.

But it does list a number of preventive mitigation measures, including minimising the need for excavations and reusing as much of the excavated material as possible; making sure the design of the boundary walls does not impact on the rural landscape character and on visual amenity; and providing adequate onsite parking for participants, charging facilities for electric cars and airplanes, park-and-ride services and provision of bicycle racks as well as other facilities that allow/promote alternative modes of transport to alleviate traffic.

The runway dimensions would preclude the operation of medium and large-sized aircraft. General aviation aircraft operations shall be limited to daytime only (i.e. 30 minutes past sunrise until 30 minutes before sunset), whilst the inter-island air service aircraft will be limited to flights between 6am and 1am.

Less than 15 aircraft movements daily including the scheduled flights are being projected.

A technical report on the noise impact concluded that a ‘significant’ effect from the noise will be felt on inhabitants in just two locations between Triq it-Torri Gorgun and Triq Tal-Kanal in Xewkija, the closest areas to the airfield.

The impact is expected to be more perceptible at night-time, when a limited number of flights are being planned.

Although the absolute noise level will only reach a maximum of 55dB at night, which is equivalent normally to that found in a residential street during the day, this will represent a sharp change relative to the present situation where noise levels range between just 1.9 to 6.7dB. According to the report this “may increase the risk of sleep disturbance” even if the risk of this happening is not expected to be high.

The report investigated both daytime and night-time noise effects, in view that in addition to daytime air operations, a limited number of air-link movements are also proposed to take place during the night. The report suggests that night flights will be limited to two per night, while the total daily flights is capped at 50.

The project envisages three areas for parking facilities for light aircraft that will be surfaced with a reinforced-grass paving system. A hard-standing area for the inter-island air service aircraft parking is proposed.

The perimeter retaining walls, which are required in order to relevel the land such that the runway and aprons have the gradients in accordance with statutory aviation regulations, shall be stepped to avoid sheer heights along the public roads and allow for the introduction of landscaping around the periphery of the site.

The proposal is also for the shifting of security fencing to the site perimeter and the relocation of the windsock. No buildings are being proposed as part of this development.

The existing Gozo Heliport is currently administered by Gozo Heliport Limited under the remit of the Ministry for Gozo and Planning. Gozo Heliport Limited is a limited liability company fully owned by the Government of Malta, through Malta Government Investments Limited.

It was established in May 2002, following the upgrade and inauguration of the existing Gozo Heliport terminal and related infrastructure.